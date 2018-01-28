One dead in car fire on S. Mopac Expressway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in South Austin Sunday morning.

Austin Police were called to the scene at 5:00 a.m. with reports of a vehicle on fire at the 3600 block of South Mopac Expressway. APD later tweeted that the incident was now a fatality with one person dead. Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed in a tweet that they pronounced one person dead at the scene. They said the age and gender of the person is unknown at this time.

All main lanes of South Mopac in the 3600 block are shut down for the investigation. Police ask that drivers take the Barton Creek exit onto the frontage road to continue southbound.