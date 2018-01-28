One dead in car fire on S. Mopac Expressway

By Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in South Austin Sunday morning.

Austin Police were called to the scene at 5:00 a.m. with reports of a vehicle on fire at the 3600 block of South Mopac Expressway. APD later tweeted that the incident was now a fatality with one person dead. Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed in a tweet that they pronounced one person dead at the scene. They said the age and gender of the person is unknown at this time.

All main lanes of South Mopac in the 3600 block are shut down for the investigation. Police ask that drivers take the Barton Creek exit onto the frontage road to continue southbound.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s