Juvenile charged with murder in fatal Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Lubbock police say a juvenile is in custody and is charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.

Police say a vehicle pulled up to a Lubbock hospital just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, dropped off gunshot victim Brenden McGuire, 17, and then left.

McGuire later was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they were able to find the juvenile and arrest him. Also under arrest is an 18-year-old charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say the case remains under investigation.