Forbes’ season-high 23 lead Spurs past Kings

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bryn Forbes scored a season-high 23 points, helping the San Antonio Spurs overcome a sluggish second quarter for a 113-98 victory Sunday night over the Sacramento Kings, who saw coach Dave Joerger exit the game in the opening minutes after suffering a dizzy spell.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Manu Ginobili each added 15 points in San Antonio’s 13th straight win over Sacramento. Dejounte Murray had 14 points and 10 assists, and Pau Gasol had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Joerger exited two minutes into the game after slapping his hands together after a non-call, taking two steps toward midcourt and then turning toward his bench and dropping to one knee. He braced himself with one hand on the court and another on a staff member before rising with the help of another staff member. He was taken to the locker room and was examined by a Spurs team doctor. A San Antonio official said Joerger was experiencing lightheadedness and was being kept in the locker room for precautionary reasons.

The Kings regrouped to outplay the Spurs in the first half.

De’Aaron Fox finished with 26 points and Vince Carter added 21 for Sacramento.

Sacramento finished 18 for 34 on 3-pointers.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich left for the locker room with 1.4 seconds remaining in the first half even though Fox was shooting free throws.

Popovich had cause to be upset. The Spurs scored only 20 points in the second quarter against the Kings, two nights after setting several scoring lows in a 97-78 loss to Philadelphia.

Popovich had a long talk at halftime, with most of the Spurs returning to the court with less than a minute remaining before the start of the third quarter. Popovich also sat starters Gasol, Kyle Anderson and Danny Green in favor of Forbes, David Bertans and seldom-used Darrun Hilliard.

The Spurs responded by outscoring the Kings 30-19 in the third quarter.

Forbes had 11 points in the period while making all three of his 3-point attempts. He tied his career high with five 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento was without six players, including C Willie Cauley-Stein (bruised right knee bone and sprained left foot), G Garrett Temple (sprained right ankle) and F Skal Labissiere (sprained left shoulder). . Sacramento’s last win in San Antonio came on Jan. 20, 2012. Tyreke Evans had 23 points and 11 rebounds in the Kings’ 88-86 victory.

Spurs: Kawhi Leonard missed his 12th game as he continues to rehab his right quadriceps tendinopathy, but was in uniform and sitting on the bench for the second straight game. . Ginobili returned after a six-game absence due to a bruised right thigh. Ginobili was listed as questionable, but was cleared to play prior the game. He played 25 minutes.

UP NEXT

Kings: At New Orleans on Tuesday night.

Spurs: Host Denver on Tuesday night.