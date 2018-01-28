Donors, volunteers want hospitalized kids to have a ‘beary’ good Valentine’s Day

By Published: Updated:
People gathered to build bears to be given to ill and injured children for Valentine's Day on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)
People gathered to build bears to be given to ill and injured children for Valentine's Day on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A special event was held Sunday in hopes of giving sick kids something extra to get them through and feel loved on Valentine’s Day.

The 10th Annual Build a Bear event is meant to help families and children getting help by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

Families turned out to Barton Creek Square Mall and made stuffed animals that will become part of a “bear mountain” at the Ronald McDonald House where families and sick children can claim their new best friend.

“It’s amazing to hear their stories and how something as small as a stuffed animal can mean at a time of great difficulty,” said Karen Matuszewski, who founded the event 10 years ago.

Since the event began, about 20,000 bears have been made and donated to families with critically ill or injured children.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s