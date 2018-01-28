Donors, volunteers want hospitalized kids to have a ‘beary’ good Valentine’s Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A special event was held Sunday in hopes of giving sick kids something extra to get them through and feel loved on Valentine’s Day.

The 10th Annual Build a Bear event is meant to help families and children getting help by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

Families turned out to Barton Creek Square Mall and made stuffed animals that will become part of a “bear mountain” at the Ronald McDonald House where families and sick children can claim their new best friend.

“It’s amazing to hear their stories and how something as small as a stuffed animal can mean at a time of great difficulty,” said Karen Matuszewski, who founded the event 10 years ago.

Since the event began, about 20,000 bears have been made and donated to families with critically ill or injured children.