Descendants gather at Capitol to mark 100th anniversary of Porvenir Massacre

AUSTIN (KXAN ) — Sunday marked 100 years since the Porvenir Massacre, and hundreds of people turned out to the State Capitol today to honor the lives lost.

On this day in 1918, a group of 15 unarmed men and boys living in the Big Bend Area of Texas were massacred in the middle of the night by a group of Texas Rangers, US Army Cavalry soldiers and local ranchers.

Family members of those killed say the story shouldn’t be forgotten.

“It is a story that needs to be told because something needs to be done about it,” said Grace Flores Gonzales. “And letting people be aware, not just because we are Hispanic, it should be the past, it should be brought to the present, where justice could be made.”

Today’s event honored Texas Rep. José T. Canales, who led an investigation after the massacre in 1919.

That led to the massive reorganization and professionalization of the Texas Rangers.