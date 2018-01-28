Artists show off skills at tattoo festival

An attendee receives a new tattoo during the Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival fest held Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)
An attendee receives a new tattoo during the Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival fest held Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost 300 artists from around the world turned out to show off their skills Sunday for the last day of the 16th Annual Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival.

From traditional and watercolor to portraits and realistic, it’s the variety of styles and artists that attendees say they love to see.

“Designing the piece and bringing the client’s image to life — I think it’s pretty cool to translate it into skin,” said tattoo artist Angel Reynosa.

In addition to the tattoos, there was also belly dancing, burlesque, an art gallery and kids’ area.

