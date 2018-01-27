US Postal Service hosting passport fair, Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As spring and summer approach, the U.S Postal Service wants to make sure you are ready for your international travels. This Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., USPS will be hosting a passport fair at the Austin General Mail Facility at 8225 Cross Park Dr. Austin, TX 78710.

.

For this event, it is not necessary to make an appointment and customers will be served on a first come first served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached.

You will need to bring each of these items if you are headed out to the fair:

Proof of American citizenship such as a birth certificate, naturalization certificate, consular report of birth abroad; certificate of citizenship; or a previous U.S. passport.

Proof of ID such as a previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached, certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached, valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit), official U.S. military or military dependent identification card, government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county); current valid foreign passport.

Recent passport photo of you (2″ x 2″ in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.

Money: Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $25 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $25.

All passport applicants (including minors) must appear in person and all minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents or with one parent and a notarized authorization from the absent parent. To save time, you may download a passport application here.