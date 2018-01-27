TreeFolks, City of Austin giving away free trees to reduce energy use

AUSTIN (KXAN) –- If you are looking for your next Mexican plum, lemon or fig tree, one Austin organization wants to help.

Austin’s local organization, TreeFolks, is giving away 1200 fruit and shade trees on Saturday to Austin Energy customers.

As part of a partnership between TreeFolks and the City of Austin, the organization is encouraging the community to plant trees to create a canopy of tree coverage around neighborhoods to help keep them cool and to reduce energy consumption.

They will have Texas kidneywood, pomegranate, anacacho orchid, chinquapin, red and Monterrey oaks to choose from.

You can pick up your tree at Austin Community College’s Northridge Campus in Parking Lot C from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All you need is an ID or a utility bill as proof of residence.