AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to the scene of a two car fire at a salvage yard early Saturday morning.

607 Farley, our FF’s hard at work pic.twitter.com/MgN7oPQYPz — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 27, 2018

AFD tweeted that the fire happened at 607 Farley Drive off Braker Lane. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the two vehicles. No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

607 Farley Dr, vehicles on fire only. No damage to structures thanks to the quick work of our FF’s pic.twitter.com/5rZNhHFbTE — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 27, 2018

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.