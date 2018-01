AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s died after he was shot in north Austin Saturday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at the Arbors of Austin Apartments in the 1000 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard north of Rutland Drive and west of North Lamar Boulevard.

Medics said they performed CPR on the man at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.

Austin Police said they arrested one person and that they looking for more people who may have been involved.