HRC Gala pays tribute to Austin activist Meghan Stabler

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, the Human Rights Campaign, held its 2018 HRC Austin Gala at the JW Marriott in downtown Austin Saturday.

During the event, Austinite Meghan Stabler was honored with the Bettie Naylor Award, given for her work in advocating LGBTQ equality. Stabler served on HRC’s National Board of Directors for more than eight years.

The award is named for Bettie Naylor, who was a longtime advocate and lobbyist in Austin for the rights of women and the LGBTQ community. She died in 2012.

On Twitter, Stabler said she was “humbled and honored” to receive the recognition.

Thank you @HRC, I’m humbled and honored to receive the Bettie Naylor Award for Promoting and Embodying LGBT Visibility tonight at the 2018 HRC Austin Gala Dinner – let’s celebrate tonight and double down for full equality. ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈🙏 pic.twitter.com/qCjvR8lPPM — Meghan Stabler (@MeghanStabler) January 27, 2018

Austin Mayor Steve Adler attended the event, as did actresses Clea DuVall and Natasha Lyonne and HRC National President Chad Griffin.

DuVall, who is openly gay and lives in Los Angeles, was presented the HRC Visibility Award. She’s appeared in dozens of movies and television shows including HBO’s “Veep,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” and the movies “Argo” and “Girl, Interrupted.”

She was also in Austin director Robert Rodriguez’s “The Faculty,” which was filmed in Austin in 1998.

The 2018 HRC Austin Gala raises funds to support LGBTQ equality and celebrates the work of local LGBTQ advocates.