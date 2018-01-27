5 Dallas-area high school soccer players arrested on sex assault charges

FORNEY, Texas (AP) — Two more suburban Dallas high school soccer players have been arrested on sexual assault charges stemming from hazing allegations.

That brings to five the number of Forney High School soccer players charged in the case, four of them juveniles. The last two were arrested Friday at the school.

Their 18-year-old teammate, Jacob Fisher, has been charged as an adult. He was released on $75,000 bond Friday after making his initial court appearance. Judge Dennis Jones ordered the juveniles to remain in detention pending further investigation and psychological evaluations. The next detention hearing will occur within 10 days.

Kaufman County sheriff’s officials were notified last week of allegations against the five players at Forney High School. Court testimony Friday and an arrest warrant affidavit show two players say they were victimized.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Danny Gammon says assaults regularly occurred before or after soccer practice and that investigators believe more victims will come forward.

The Dallas Morning News cites the affidavit in revealing one player told investigators he was held down as others used their fingers or pens to assault him through his soccer shorts.

A Forney school district statement said district officials notified authorities as soon as they became aware of the assaults and no coaches or staff members are under investigation.