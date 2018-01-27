4-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting at Texas home

TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — Police southeast of Houston say a 4-year-old child has died after he found a handgun in the bedroom of a home and accidentally shot himself.

Authorities in Texas City say the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon as the child’s grandmother was caring for him. Police responded after receiving a 911 call.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and no other information was immediately available.

The child’s death occurred just days after another child in Fort Worth died in similar circumstances.

Police in Fort Worth said a 3-year-old boy was killed Wednesday when he found a gun in the bedroom of a home in that city and accidentally shot himself in the head.