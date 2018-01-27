3 Pflugerville ISD students injured in Saturday morning bus crash

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – Pflugerville Independent School District students are safe with their parents after their school bus was involved in a crash with a pick-up truck early Saturday morning.

Pflugerville Police say they were called at 8:04 a.m. to the scene on FM 685 and East Pfenning Lane in Pflugerville. The say the crash happened when a pickup truck which, was headed northbound, attempted to make a left turn in front of the school bus which was headed southbound. The 39 high school students on the bus were being transported from Hendrickson High School to Pflugerville High School for a regional band event when the crash happened.

Three students were treated by EMS at the scene of the crash for minor injuries but were released to their parents shortly after. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and will be cited for failure to yield right of way. There are no reports of other injuries at this time.