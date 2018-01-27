Shooting injures man, teen in west Travis County

AUSTIN and TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) – A man and a boy in his late teens were injured in a shooting in west Travis County Saturday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 4:53 p.m. in the 1700 block of Saracen Road near Emma Long Metropolitan Park, ATC EMS said.

Medics said one man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The second patient was a boy in his late teens with injuries that were not expected to be life threatening. He was also taken to the hospital. No one else was injured in the shooting.

It’s not clear right now how many people were involved in the shooting, said the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are still processing and investigating the scene.