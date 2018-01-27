Shooting injures man, teen in west Travis County

By Published: Updated:
Travis County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of Saracen Road in west Travis County on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Kylie McGivern)
Travis County Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of Saracen Road in west Travis County on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (KXAN Photo: Kylie McGivern)

AUSTIN and TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) – A man and a boy in his late teens were injured in a shooting in west Travis County Saturday afternoon, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

It happened at about 4:53 p.m. in the 1700 block of Saracen Road near Emma Long Metropolitan Park, ATC EMS said.

Medics said one man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The second patient was a boy in his late teens with injuries that were not expected to be life threatening. He was also taken to the hospital. No one else was injured in the shooting.

It’s not clear right now how many people were involved in the shooting, said the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are still processing and investigating the scene.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s