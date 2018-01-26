UT unveils new 4,000 square-foot mural

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A massive, 4,000 square-foot artwork now graces the wall of the University of Texas at Austin’s new Rowling Hall events space.

International artist José Parlá painted the mural in the atrium of the building on 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It is 25 feet tall and stretches 160 feet wide and is called “Amistad América.” Parlá says it’s his largest and most “thematically ambitious” project. It’s also a reflection on borders and divisions, according to Andrée Bober, the executive director of UT’s public arts program.

“It references Austin’s place geographically as the intersection of Guadalupe and MLK streets, and it also looks at our history of place in terms of migration, in terms of language and the movement of people over time,” Bober said.

People can celebrate the mural’s unveiling Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event features a Q&A with cultural critic Carlo McCormick as well as a reception with food and drink. The event is free and open to the public, but people are encouraged to reserve tickets online.