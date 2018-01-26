UT unveils new 4,000 square-foot mural

By Published:
"Amistad América" is the new 4,000 square foot mural at UT Austin that will be revealed to the public Jan. 26, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A massive, 4,000 square-foot artwork now graces the wall of the University of Texas at Austin’s new Rowling Hall events space.

International artist José Parlá painted the mural in the atrium of the building on 300 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It is 25 feet tall and stretches 160 feet wide and is called “Amistad América.” Parlá says it’s his largest and most “thematically ambitious” project. It’s also a reflection on borders and divisions, according to Andrée Bober, the executive director of UT’s public arts program.

“It references Austin’s place geographically as the intersection of Guadalupe and MLK streets, and it also looks at our history of place in terms of migration, in terms of language and the movement of people over time,” Bober said.

People can celebrate the mural’s unveiling Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event features a Q&A with cultural critic Carlo McCormick as well as a reception with food and drink. The event is free and open to the public, but people are encouraged to reserve tickets online.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s