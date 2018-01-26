Two Pflugerville police K-9s retiring after 12 combined years on the force

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Two K-9 officers, Inka and Scorpio, will be retiring next week from the Pflugerville Police Department.

The Belgian Malinois dogs have been on the Pflugerville force for more than 12 combined years.

“These K-9s were able to accomplish the work of several officers with the help of their handlers,” said Chief Jessica Robledo. “Now it’s our turn to say thank you and give these dogs a chance to enjoy chasing squirrels instead of criminals.”

Inka’s handler Officer Joseph Townes said her keen nose for danger has kept him safe from harm, locating kilos of narcotics and hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal money.

Scorpio was trained in the detection of narcotics and human tracking. Originally from Europe, Scorpio spent a short time training in Mexico before coming to work with his handler, Cpl. Cody Irby, on patrol.

He once found around 3 pounds of meth inside a vehicle and has helped agencies as far as Houston and as near as Round Rock and Hutto.

Inka is retiring at the age of 8 and Scorpio at around 9 years old. Both dogs will continue to live with their handlers.

The department plans to acquire two more K-9s this year, trained in both narcotics and patrol duties.