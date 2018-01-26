Three children die in Killeen house fire

By Published:
Three children were pronounced dead following a house fire early Friday morning. (KWKT Photo)

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN/KWKT) — Three children died in an early morning house fire in Killeen, Texas Friday.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2 a.m. and arrived to find the structure engulfed in flames. Neighbors told our sister station KWKT they believed the children were inside when the fire broke out.

It took several hours for officials to confirm the children were dead; A justice of the peace made the pronouncement around 1:30 p.m.

The children’s names and ages weren’t immediately released. Autopsies have been ordered for each of the victims.

Friday morning’s fire is the second deadly fire in Bell County this week. On Wednesday, three women were killed when their Nolanville home was destroyed by fire.

 

