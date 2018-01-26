Secret backyard theater fights to preserve piece of ‘old Austin’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An east Austin backyard theater has been given a new life.

Part of the tug-of-war between the old and new Austin, “The Sekrit Theater” has been on the battleground for years.

Beau Reichert’s home at 1145 Perry Rd., near Bolm Road and Airport Boulevard, is no stranger to complaints.

In the past year alone, the theater has received 10 complaints on Austin’s 311. Six of those were handled by Austin police, including multiple noise complaints, a criminal trespass and a theft.

The last noise complaint of the informal backyard theater-turned event space was just last month.

“My life of creating art and providing an amazing community space for people has mainly turned into learning everything there is to know about city policy, code [and] logistics,” Reichert said.

Once up for sale, Reichert says he has the code issues squared away but fears for the future of Austin where “weird” spaces are disappearing.

