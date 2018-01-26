One dead in officer-involved shooting in central Austin

Austin police are in the area of 45th Avenue and G Street Jan. 26, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
Austin police are in the area of 45th Avenue and G Street Jan. 26, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died in an officer-involved shooting in central Austin Friday morning.

Austin police confirmed the “subject is dead” and that it may have started as a burglary call. Numerous police cars are on the scene at 45th Street and Avenue G as police investigate the area and what led up to the shooting around 4 a.m. Police have not specified the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but did say the scene was secured at 4:15 a.m. and that only one officer was involved. No officers were hit. It is not clear if anyone else was injured.

This is the first officer-involved shooting since the department began working without a contract at the end of December. Without a contract, there is no police monitor, who is designated to investigate any incidents. This week, the Austin city manager also suspended the citizen review panel because there is no contract. Without a meet and confer agreement between the city and the Austin Police Association, the CRP can’t have access to confidential materials needed to make informed decisions regarding allegations of police officer misconduct.

KXAN has a crew at the scene who will provide updates throughout the morning on KXAN News Today. This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

