No topless bar for South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KXAN/KVEO) — Plans to bring a topless bar to South Padre Island came to a screeching halt after county commissioners blocked the move in a vote that could prompt legal action.

Cameron County Commissioners voted against the local attorney’s plans for adult entertainment. The court voted to deny Larry Mark Polsky’s application for the South Padre Island business.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said not only would it have a negative impact on the community, but state law prohibits such a business on a public beach which is considered a public park. The commissioner’s court has two weeks to hand down the decision in writing.

Polsky has the right to appeal the decision which would put the matter before a state judge. Polsky said the establishment would look like a normal bar, except with a centralized dance floor and a couple of poles.

“Dancers will dance they would not be wearing tops and wearing the equivalent of thongs on the bottom and the waitresses would be wearing tops, the bartenders would be wearing tops,” Polsky said, adding that the dancers would put tops back on after performances.

