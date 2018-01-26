KXAN’s Olympics reporter Erin Cargile learns a few moves on the ice

KXAN reporter Kylie McGivern teaches Olympic reporter Erin Cargile a few moves on the ice. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’ve seen her hard-hitting investigations, but for nearly a decade, KXAN reporter Kylie McGivern was hitting it hard on the ice.

She was a competitive skater for nine years, and taught KXAN’s Erin Cargile a few moves before she leaves to cover the Winter Olympics.

“I started at about 9 years old and did it up until I graduate high school — so 9 years,” McGivern said, who remembers being a young girl, looking up to Olympians.

Skaters like Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu are now at the top of their game. “She’s landing triples like it’s nothing,” McGivern said of Tennell.

Figure skating starts on Day 2 of the Olympics, Feb. 9, right here on KXAN.

