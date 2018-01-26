Kittens cared for by inmates will be up for adoption Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some kittens will go from being cared for by inmates to finding new homes on the other side of the bars.

Starting Saturday, the group of cats will be up for adoption. For the past six weeks, inmates have socialized and trained the cats as part of a program approved in November. These are skills some may be able to put on résumés someday because of the partnership between the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Animal Center.

“It’s also huge for the shelter itself, because kittens in particular need constant attention,” said Jennifer Olohan of the Austin Animal Center. “And when we are caring for 500 to 600 animals, they don’t get all the socialization. So with the inmates, it’s been a huge help for the kittens.”

The foster program is ongoing, and inmates will likely have quite a few on their hands in the spring because, as the animal shelter puts it, it’s “kitten season.”

For a moment, it helps them reconnect to the community,” said Captain Nelda Sally Pena with TCSO. “Because they are still part of the community and we have an obligation to help them navigate through the legal system. This also gives them an opportunity to give back. It’s giving them a sense of pride, purpose, it’s teaching them that they aren’t discarded.”

People wanting to adopt can go to the shelter Saturday at 11 a.m. The cats are $75 and have all been spayed or neutered, are microchipped and have all their shots.