Houston woman undergoes first-of-its kind bionic eye surgery

KPRC Staff Published: Updated:
A Houston woman underwent a first-of-its-kind surgery to outfit her with a bionic eye (KPRC Photo)
A Houston woman underwent a first-of-its-kind surgery to outfit her with a bionic eye (KPRC Photo)

HOUSTON (KPRC) — Victoria Lopez’s 61-year-old mother was diagnosed at 17 years old with a disease that left her blind.

Lopez said in the last 10 years her mother’s vision completely disappeared.

“She’s lost pretty much, pretty much everything. She’s not even legally blind, she’s just blind at this point,” Lopez explains. “At this point, she’s pretty much dependent. She has to have somebody, when she leaves her home, she has to have somebody guiding her with her. She can’t do it anymore by herself.”

An example of the Argus(R) II Retinal Prosthesis System (KPRC Photo)
An example of the Argus(R) II Retinal Prosthesis System (KPRC Photo)

Now a bionic eye implant is offering her new hope.

Dr. Amir Mohsenin and Dr. Garvin Davis, UTHealth ophthalmologists with Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and the Robert Cizik Eye Clinic, are placing the Argus(R) II Retinal Prosthesis System on her retina. Eventually, an external camera worn on glasses will communicate with the system implanted on her retina, which help her brain decipher basic images.

The company that makes the prosthesis said patients can eventually see light changes, which could help them cross the street or sort laundry. It seems simple, but it means that these patients don’t have to be as dependent on other people to live in their own homes.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s