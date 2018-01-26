Erin Cargile talks Winter Olympics on MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s Erin Cargile is set to embark on an Olympic journey going to PyeongChang for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Roger Wallace sat down with Cargile before her trip.
