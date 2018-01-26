Crew SC in talks with investors to keep team in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big news for Crew fans as Columbus Crew soccer owner Anthony Precourt is in talks with city leaders and local investors to try to keep the team here.

Crew fans have been anxiously waiting to see what will happen with this team. Are they headed to Austin? Will they stay in Columbus? Friday’s news brings a lot of hope.

Alex Fischer, CEO of Columbus Partnership, says after meeting with Precourt, city leaders and Major League Soccer in New York, he was approached by local investors.

“Post our New York meetings, we were approached by local investors and were happy to introduce them to Mr. Precourt. We are encouraged that those introductions have been made and preliminary conversations have been constructive,” said Fischer.

This news comes days after city leaders in Austin wavered on building a stadium for the team.

In the meantime, Crew fans are excited about the news.

“Some of the most passionate people I know are crew fans and are about Columbus. We love our city and we love our team,” said Crew fan Jason Green.

Green, a season ticket holder for 17 years, hopes this emotional roller coaster ride comes to an end soon.

“I am cautiously optimistic about that news. I have a lot of faith in our local leaders,” said Green.

Communications Director for the club Tim Miller sent this statement over to NBC4 saying:

We do not have commentary to add to today’s reports in Columbus other than to reiterate that Precourt Sports Ventures has – since the original October 2017 announcement of exploring strategic options – remained committed to finding solutions to ensure the long-term sustainability of the club.”