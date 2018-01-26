Body found near Pennybacker bridge may be man missing from boat crash

Related Coverage Fisherman loses arm, leg in Lake Austin boat crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews are on the scene where a body was found in Lake Travis near the 360 Bridge.

The body was found near the location of a deadly boat crash Tuesday night. At the time of the incident, police were searching for a person believed to be missing as a result of the crash.

Friday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS reported its crews were on their way back to the scene to recover a body that is possibly related to the crash.

A family member tells KXAN one of the people injured in Tuesday’s crash was a 50-year-old man who lost his right arm and leg as a result of the crash.

“He’s an avid boater. He went out on the water almost every night. He and his friends, they would go out on the lakes,” the family member, who did not want to be identified, said.

When the boats crashed, people living along the Lake Austin shoreline heard screaming and called 911. Divers searched the water and an Austin police helicopter helped with thermal imaging to pick up any body heat in the water.