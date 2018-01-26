Body found near Pennybacker bridge may be man missing from boat crash

By Published:
Austin Police Department's dive team on the scene near the 360 Bridge on Lake Travis.
Austin Police Department's dive team on the scene near the 360 Bridge on Lake Travis.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews are on the scene where a body was found in Lake Travis near the 360 Bridge.

The body was found near the location of a deadly boat crash Tuesday night. At the time of the incident, police were searching for a person believed to be missing as a result of the crash.

Friday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS reported its crews were on their way back to the scene to recover a body that is possibly related to the crash.

KXAN has a crew on their way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

A family member tells KXAN one of the people injured in  Tuesday’s crash was a 50-year-old man who lost his right arm and leg as a result of the crash.

“He’s an avid boater. He went out on the water almost every night. He and his friends, they would go out on the lakes,” the family member, who did not want to be identified, said.

When the boats crashed, people living along the Lake Austin shoreline heard screaming and called 911. Divers searched the water and an Austin police helicopter helped with thermal imaging to pick up any body heat in the water.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s