Tips to avoid (or fix) ‘Text Neck’

"Text Neck" is caused when people slouch over their devices, and can put strain on their upper back, neck and shoulders (WETM Photo)
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Looking at your phone for hours each day could be taking a toll on your health.

“We’re not supposed to have headaches two and three times a week, you know. We’re not supposed to have these aches and pains regularly,” chiropractor Donna Rodriguez says.

Rodriguez said the habit has it’s hazards. The head weighs about as much as a bowling ball, and depending how you hold it can put a strain on your neck, upper back and shoulders.

“This is the key element, 80 percent of your nervous system is from here up,” Rodriguez says, indicating her neck and head. “So if you get anything interfering up there it’s going to affect down below anywhere in your body.”

Some tips to reduce so-called “text neck” includes holding phones up higher to reduce slouching. People can also do exercises to strengthen their neck muscles.

“They’re very gentle, anyone can do them,” Rodriguez said. “Basically you take your hand and you push your head against your hand in all the directions including the angles front and back so it’s across front and the angles as well. And that can help relieve the strain.”

 

