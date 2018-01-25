Three stabbed at northeast Austin mobile home park

Emergency fire and police lights - generic / file
Emergency fire and police lights - generic / file (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three people were stabbed at a mobile home park in northeast Austin Thursday night. One, a woman in her 30s, has potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics were called to the 500 block of East Howard Lane near South Heatherwilde Boulevard at 10:12 p.m.

The other two patients, both in their 20s, have minor injuries. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene investigating.

Additional information on the incident was not immediately available.

