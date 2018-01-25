Teen shot in North Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teen was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting.

No one else was injured, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The boy was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Austin police don’t know how many times he was shot.

The Austin Police Department says the teen was shot coming out of a Wendy’s, but managed to return to a home on the 10600 block of Plains Trail in north Austin, where someone called 911. Officers are searching for two suspects.

They were not immediately sure which Wendy’s he was shot at, but there is one nearby at West Braker Lane and Metric Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.