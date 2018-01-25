Southwest Airlines launches additional nonstop from Austin to Cancun

FILE - This November 2012, file photo, shows the view of the bay off Isla Mujeres from the quiet easternmost section of popular North Beach, the perfect spot to lounge lazily while sipping from an ice cold beer or refreshing pina colada. Isla Mujeres, or Island of Women, is a tiny 5-mile-long, half-mile wide island just a half-hour's ferry ride across from Cancun, with far fewer visitors and a much calmer, romantic atmosphere. (AP Photo/Amanda Lee Myers, File)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If the sandy beaches of the Riviera Maya are calling your name, Southwest Airlines is making it easier for you to get there from Austin.

Starting June 9, Southwest Airlines, which already operates a daily nonstop from Austin to Cancun, is increasing its seasonal nonstop between the two airports with an additional Saturday flight for June and July 2018.

The new schedule begins with the first Saturday nonstop departing Austin at 7:55 a.m. and arriving in Cancun at 10:25 a.m. The second Saturday flight will depart Austin at 11:55 a.m. and arrive in Cancun at 2:25 p.m. The Saturday Southwest return departs Cancun at 11:20 a.m. and arrives in Austin at 1:55 p.m. The second CUN – AUS flight departs Cancun at 6:10 p.m. and arrives in Austin at 8:45 p.m. All times are local.

Southwest Airlines is the largest airline carrier at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

