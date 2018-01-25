Skeletal remains found near J.J. Pickle Research Campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating skeletal remains found in a wooded area near a University of Texas at Austin campus in north Austin Thursday morning.

Austin police and UT Austin police are on scene at the J.J. Pickle Research Campus off Braker Lane, which is about 9 miles north of the UT Austin main campus. In a tweet, UT Austin police said the remains were found in “what appears to have once been a transient camp.” It says there is no evidence of foul play, and provided no details on when the person may have died, how old they were or if the person was a man or a woman.

This Saturday, the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition will conduct its annual count of people who do not have homes. About 560 volunteers will go throughout Travis County to create the 2018 tally.