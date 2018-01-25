Severely obese Beagle drops pounds and prepares for adoption

Honey was almost euthanized, but people worked to help her lose 38 pounds (WGRZ Photo)
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WGRZ) — Honey the Beagle was dropped off last June for euthanasia at New York’s SPCA of Niagara County. She weighed 68 pounds, which is about forty pounds above a healthy Beagle weight.

She could hardly move, her belly scraped the floor as she dragged herself by her front paws, and she was urinating and defecating on herself.

The SPCA said her owner was an elderly woman with dementia. They suspect she would forget she fed Honey and feed her again. The pup also had unregulated hypothyroidism.

Luckily for Honey, that is not where this story ends. The SPCA of Niagara County, a no-kill shelter, committed to saving her and they did.

They got her thyroid in check with medication and started working off the pounds.

It was slow at first just trying to get Honey to move. She was eventually in rehab twice a week, working on things like a water treadmill, and so far has lost 38 pounds. She has five more to go before she can be medically cleared for adoption.

