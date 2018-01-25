Round Rock bank robbery leads to police chase into Bell County

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A bank robbery in Round Rock led authorities to a chase into Bell County, before the suspect crashed.

At 5:22 p.m. Thursday, Round Rock officers were called to the Austin Telco Federal Credit Union at 121 University Oaks Blvd., in the University Oaks Shopping Center next to Interstate 35 and University Boulevard.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle matching a description given to them and tried to pull the driver over. The driver, who could not be confirmed by police as the suspect in the bank robbery, took off north on I-35.

Round Rock officers terminated their pursuit when Department of Public Safety troopers gave chase and followed the car until it crashed.

Officers are at the scene investigating. Additional information on the suspect was not immediately available.