New Photography Project Raises Awareness Of PBC, Rare Autoimmune Liver

Debbie Parsley joined us in the studio to tell us about LiveHer, a national photography project she’s participating in with her daughter – renowned photographer Emily Blincoe. She is raising awareness about something deeply personal –a rare autoimmune liver disease called Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) that she lives with. This disease affects approximately one in 1000 women over the age of 40 and the majority of people with PBC do not experience any symptoms at diagnosis. Through the LiveHer project, Debbie is spreading the word that routine liver blood testing is important to help diagnose PBC as early as possible. More information, including the photo collection and and LiveHer project video, are available by visiting www.facebook.com/LiveHerPBC.

