AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is facing a federal lawsuit alleging a white police officer used a Taser on a black teenager.

Edwards Law is representing Latasha Alexander, the mother of a 17-year-old male who was stunned by Austin Police Officer Joel Kuchenski, who has been with the department since 2012. The teen’s mother is expected to speak, and video of the incident will also be shared.

