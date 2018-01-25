Jefferson Davis monument vandalized in south Austin

Yoojin Cho Published: Updated:
A hammer and sickle symbol spray-painted on the Jefferson Davis monument on South Congress. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
A hammer and sickle symbol spray painted on to the Jefferson Davis monument on South Congress. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Confederate monument in south Austin was recently vandalized when someone spray-painted a red hammer and sickle, a Communist symbol, on it.

The Jefferson Davis monument, located at 6812 S. Congress Ave., was put up by the Texas Division United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1931.

According to waymarking.com, this monument was one of many put up by the United Daughters of Confederacy on various roads as part of the “Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway.”

Davis was the president of the Confederate States from 1861 to 1865.

In 2015, a statue of Davis was relocated from the University of Texas campus to the Briscoe Center for American History.

