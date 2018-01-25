Hurricane relief effort led by ex-US presidents raises $41M

George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2009 file photo, Then-President George W. Bush, center, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, and former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night, Oct. 21, 2017, in a Texas college town, raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria's devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A hurricane relief effort led by five former U.S. presidents that included a Texas concert with rock star Lady Gaga has raised more than $41 million.

A statement Wednesday from One America Appeal says the money benefited hurricane recovery in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Spokesman Jim McGrath says more than 110,000 donors gave $41.3 million.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Aug. 25 in South Texas. Hurricane Irma later hit Florida. Maria struck Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended the Oct. 21 fundraising concert at Texas A&M University in College Station.

Donations went to a special account through the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation.

