10-acre grass fire in Marble Falls forces evacuations

MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — What started as a grass fire in Marble Falls is now leading Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies to evacuate some homes as a precaution.

The fire started at 28211 Turner Ranch Road — southwest of Farm to Market 1431 and Muleshoe Bend Trail — around 12:22 p.m. STAR Flight is assisting with the 10-acre fire, according to the Austin Fire Department.

KXAN is sending a crew to the area. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.