Federal report shows punch of last year’s Hurricane Harvey

Associated Press Published:
Flood evacuees
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, rescue boats float on a flooded street as people are evacuated from rising floodwaters brought on by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston. The National Hurricane Center’s official report on Harvey compiles staggering numbers, starting with 68 dead and $125 billion in damage. But the really big numbers in the Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, tally have to do with the rainfall that swamped Houston. Two places had more than five feet of rain. Eighteen different parts of Texas logged more than four feet of rain. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

WASHINGTON (AP/KXAN) — The official numbers for last year’s Hurricane Harvey are in, and they go beyond the 68 dead and $125 billion in damage.

Two locations got more than 5 feet of rain and 18 different parts of Texas logged more than 4 feet of rain.

And Harvey spawned 57 tornadoes.

That’s from a report released Thursday by the National Hurricane Center.

Harvey was the first of three monster storms to hit the United States in 2017. Tallies on Irma and Maria are still being compiled.

Harvey was Texas’ deadliest hurricane in 98 years. All 68 deaths were in Texas.

The hurricane center estimates the damage at between $90 billion and $160 billion with a midpoint of $125 billion, placing it second in U.S. history behind Katrina’s inflation-adjusted $161 billion.

Businesses affected by Harvey have a shot at $7 million worth of loans. Texas announced a new micro-loan program. The Texas Small Business Rebuild Initiative will give 2-year, zero interest loans of up to $25,000.

