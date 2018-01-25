Favor app offers free P. Terry’s cheeseburger Thursday

By Published:
P. Terry Burgers (via P. Terry's website)
P. Terry Burgers (via P. Terry's website)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Who doesn’t love free food? People can get a P. Terry’s cheeseburger delivered to them Thursday.

The app Favor is offering the burger and free delivery as a promotion. Technically, people will need to pay at least $2 in tip to get the deal. For those still interested, they can download the Favor app and tap on the “Free P. Terry’s” banner between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. They can also add more to their order, but will have to pay for it.

Favor is a delivery service (from food to other errands) has its headquarters in Austin but delivers in 40 cities across Texas. P. Terry’s, of course, started in Austin in 2005.

