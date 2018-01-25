Man who hit, killed Georgetown cyclist will serve 2 years in prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of hitting a cyclist in Georgetown before driving off pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accident involving death, according to his attorney.

Thomas “Tommy” Ketterhagen, 19, was last seen riding his bicycle January 23, 2017. When he didn’t return home, his family reported him missing. His mother found his body the next morning on the 2300 block of Patriot Way. 

Aaron Davison turned himself into police later that week. His attorney said at the time he dropped his phone while driving and reached to pick it up. He thought he hit something, but didn’t see anything when he got out of his truck to look around, so he drove off. Davison also wrote a letter to police admitting to driving the truck. “Mr. Davison also wrote that once he became aware that a bicyclist was killed on the same road, he realized he was likely responsible for the death of the person,” said Georgetown police spokesperson Roland Waits at the time.

The plea deal means he would serve two years for manslaughter and 10 years probation for accident involving death, but the judge still must make a final decision March 6.

