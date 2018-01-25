China railway station project completed in 9 hours

LONGYAN, China (KXAN) — In a feat of efficiency, a new railway station in China was literally built overnight.

More than 1,500 construction workers showed up to the job site in Longyan, China, on Jan. 20. They worked for just less than nine hours to complete the job.

The station is part of a line that will connect the Yangtze River Delta with the Pearl River Delta. The Nansanlong Railway line will stretch 152 miles between Nanping and Longyan. It’s expected to start operating at the end of this year.