China railway station project completed in 9 hours

By Published:
About 1,500 construction workers completed a rail station project in China in less than 9 hours (CNN Photo)
About 1,500 construction workers completed a rail station project in China in less than 9 hours (CNN Photo)

LONGYAN, China (KXAN) — In a feat of efficiency, a new railway station in China was literally built overnight.

More than 1,500 construction workers showed up to the job site in Longyan, China, on Jan. 20. They worked for just less than nine hours to complete the job.

The station is part of a line that will connect the Yangtze River Delta with the Pearl River Delta. The Nansanlong Railway line will stretch 152 miles between Nanping and Longyan. It’s expected to start operating at the end of this year.

 

 

 

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s