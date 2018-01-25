Chase Bank in central Austin robbed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are working a second robbery of a Chase Bank in as many days.

The Chase Bank located at 3300 Northland Dr., which is along the southbound frontage of North MoPac, was robbed just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, a Chase Bank located on North Lamar Boulevard near Rundberg Lane was robbed. The person there made an undisclosed threat that forced the evacuation of the building.

No other details regarding the suspect have been released. No one was injured during the robbery.