Center that provides help for child abuse victims opens location in Lakeway

KXAN Staff Published:
LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — To better serve child abuse victims throughout Travis County, the Center for Child Protection opened a satellite office in Lakeway Thursday.

The nonprofit’s new location will provide forensic and therapy services to victims and their families. The new center has private rooms where children can go for recorded interviews as well as medical exams.

The agency helps law enforcement investigate and prosecute crimes against children. While the main location site is in east Austin, the center recognized the need to provide a location to serve western parts of the county. All services are provided free of charge.

