Buda man arrested after neighbors catch him touching himself in view of children

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A group of people just outside of Buda says they’ve caught their neighbor on two occasions watching from his window while masturbating.

Ross Lueck lives next door to the man and says something has to be done. “He pulls the blinds all the way up and just stands there naked watching us masturbating,” he said.

On Tuesday, Hays County deputies were called to the neighborhood after people said he was caught twice in a matter of hours. On Thursday afternoon, deputies arrested 63-year-old Ricky Oaks, charging him with six counts of public lewdness and one felony count for indecency with a child in the form of exposure.

“It’s just disgusting,” said Brad Simmons, who lives across the street and says when he first saw Oaks standing in the window there were children playing in yards within eyesight. “It was very obvious for the whole neighborhood to see. The sun was setting and there was just a very clear view.”

Simmons says he immediately called the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Before deputies arrived, Simmons says Oaks returned to the window for a second time and began to remove his clothes.

“At that time I kind of snapped and ran over here to confront him, yelling at him to stop it,” said Simmons. After that, Simmons says Oaks closed his blinds.

Oaks was booked into the Hays County Jail on Thursday, according to online records a bond has yet to be set.

