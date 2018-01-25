Austin man arrested, accused of trying to meet up with 14-year-old for sex

Alberto Vazquez. (Texas Attorney General's Office)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 30-year-old Austin man is in jail accused of trying to meet up with someone who he thought was an underage girl for sex, authorities say.

The Attorney General’s Office said Alberto Vazquez was arrested on one count of online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. The state’s Child Exploitation Unit interacted with Vazquez who they said allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Over the course of the conversation, Vazquez agreed to meet up with the girl at a location in Georgetown.

When he showed up, authorities arrested him and booked him into the Williamson County Jail.

