3 women die in Central Texas house fire

NOLANVILLE, Texas (AP) — Three women were killed in a fire that destroyed their Central Texas home.

Authorities say those killed in the fire in Nolanville, Texas, were an 85-year-old woman, her 46-year-old daughter and her 19-year-old granddaughter. Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter said the family’s pet dog and cat also died in the fire. A 16-year-old grandson was at school and was not injured.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

The fire was reported about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The house was fully involved in flames by the time the first units arrived. Firefighters were delayed entering the house because of exploding ammunition inside the building.

Nolanville is about 8 miles east of Killeen and home to about 4,700 residents