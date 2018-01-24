Williamson County animal shelter more than doubling in size

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter in Georgetown is more than doubling its size, as crews broke ground Wednesday on a 17,000-foot addition.

The 2-story expansion will include almost 50 new dog kennels and allow them to take in twice as many cats, as well as offering a new parking area for the adoption center and an exercise yard for dogs. The shelter’s current building was finished 11 years ago and is not big enough for the shelter’s needs.

“From day one it has been at capacity,” Cheryl Schneider, the shelter’s director, said. “It is literally too small to adequately house and take care of the number of animals that we get in annually. So we’ve always had to do a lot of finagling.”

Renovations to the existing facility will include a new surgery area and surgical prep rooms, repairs to the air conditioning and plumbing in 35 existing kennels, a feline isolation area and a laundry area with cleanup station.

Construction on the expansion is expected to wrap up in spring 2019. The project, designed by Jackson & Ryan Architects with the build by Vaughn Construction, will cost a maximum of $9,499,295.

The shelter, located at 1855 Southeast Inner Loop, is the only shelter solely devoted to the lost and abandoned animals of Round Rock, Cedar Park, Hutto, Leander and Williamson County.

You can find out more about the shelter and adoption information at pets.wilco.org.