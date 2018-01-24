VIDEO: High-speed chase with ‘sovereign citizen’ ends in head-on crash

Police chase and crash in Tempe, Arizona on Jan. 24, 2018 (Photo via CNN)

TEMPE, Ariz. (KXAN) — A high-speed chase involving a “sovereign citizen,” someone who believes they are not bound by the law, ended in a violent and head-on crash Wednesday.

The NBC affiliate in Phoenix reports 31-year-old Mitchell Tabel refused to pull over during a traffic stop with a Department of Public Safety trooper on State Route 85.

The chase ended in Tempe, Arizona when Tabel’s car slammed into another vehicle head-on and, as seen on helicopter video obtained by CNN, was shrouded in a cloud of smoke.

Officials say they were on the phone with Tabel during the chase. He tried to run from the crash scene, but was quickly arrested.

 

